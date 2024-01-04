Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s time for the first Spirit Day of the Year and we are so excited to celebrate it with Serenity Hospice and Home. Serenity Hospice and Home is in Oregon Illinois, and they serve 8 counties. What sets them apart from other assisted living facilities is that they offer an 8-patient inpatient home called Serenity Home. CEO Lynn Knodle says that this program is primarily for patients that have uncontrollable symptoms or if they need to get 24-hour care. One of the things the Lynn loves most about Serenity Home is that it has a home-like environment. Lynn lost her son Jonathan 30 years ago and she says that Serenity Home reminds her a lot of the Ronald McDonald houses they went to. Serenity Hospice and Home is the only hospice with a 5 star rating and they were awarded the 2023 Excalibur and Excelsior Ogle County Community Champion award. To learn more, you can visit their website at serenityhospiceandhome.org. Make sure to also check out our Spirit Day recipe below!

Lemon Vanilla Gin Fizz

(makes 2)

3 oz Gin

2 oz Lemon Juice

2 oz Vanilla Simple Syrup

Sugar

Sprite

1. Rim cocktail glass with sugar by dipping glass into vanilla simple sugar and rimming with sugar

2. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine gin, lemon juice, and vanilla syrup. Shake until chilled

3. Pour into rimmed cocktail glass, and top with Sprite

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling