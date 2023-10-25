Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Seyller Financial Group loves being involved in the community and they’re really looking forward to some of their upcoming and ongoing events! VP and Financial Advisor for Seyller Financial Group Drew Seyller is here tonight to chat about some of the events. Kicking things off, he tells us about the SFG Seminars happening on November 8, 2023, and November 9, 2023, at Lino’s. These are educational workshops to help people understand things like volatility, inflation, and taxes. They also help prepare for things you can do in retirement or making sure you’re on the right track for retirement. Drew says that the sessions last about 45 minutes to an hour and then there is a nice meal afterwards. It is so easy to register for the workshops by heading to their website at seyllerfinancial.com.

Seyller Financial Group is also getting a head start on Christmas with the Toys for Tots drive going on now through December 11, 2023. If anyone has any new toys they would like to donate, Seyller Financial Group would love for them to be dropped off at their office located at 185 Buckley Dr, Ste A, Rockford Il. Drew is also excited for Santa and the Grinch to be making a visit to the office on December 8. It is a great opportunity to bring the kids and get a picture taken. Their only request is for anyone that comes in please bring a toy for the toy drive if they’re able.

You can also check out Drew on his financial talk show with Jeff Weberg every single Saturday at 7:00am on WROK News Talk.

Sponsored By Seyller Financial Group