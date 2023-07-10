Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all see those beautiful cocktails people post on social media but what if you could make those gorgeous drinks at home? Shaker & Spoon offers a monthly cocktail box service that are built around one spirit and show you how to make various styles of cocktails.

Each box contains all the ingredients except the alcohol and there are enough ingredients for 12 cocktails. The boxes even include a glossary of bar terms so you can learn as you make them. We are making the Top of the Morning cocktail from the Begin Again box.

Following the instructions is so easy and it turned out beautiful. To learn more about Shaker & Spoon or to get your own box subscription, head to shakerandspoon.com.