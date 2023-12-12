Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

4th grade special education teacher from Loves Park Elementary Shanon Davidson is chatting with us about how she was drawn to special education and she describes the different responsibilities she has at her school. She shares that she was drawn to teaching and specifically special education because she witnessed some amazing special education teachers when she was working as a paraprofessional, and she wanted to make a difference. She tells us that she helps co-teach 4th graders in the general education setting, she pulls out some 4th graders, and she is the diagnostician for the school. That means that she does the academic testing to determine if kids qualify for special education. If you know a teacher you would like for us to check in with, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.