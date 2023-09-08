Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

September is National Suicide Awareness month which is very near and dear for the people at Shatter Our Silence. The purpose of Shatter Our Silence is to raise awareness about suicide and educate youth about resources that are available to them. Kevin Polky founded Shatter Our Silence because when his son was in school, his graduating class suffered 3 deaths due to suicide. This inspired him to use his counseling background to start this organization and to end the stigma surrounding mental health. They have made a huge impact in the community by serving over 25,000 students with their educational workshops. Shatter Our Silence has also made some impressive updates to their website which you can check out by heading to shatteroursilence.org.

