We love getting to visit Rush Creek Distilling for Spirit Day and today, Rush Creek Distilling is helping us transition from whiskey season into vodka season with gin season! Todd Stricker, owner of Rush Creek Distilling says that gin is the perfect transition from the winter whiskey into summer vodka. Bartender Rachel Mackenzie is making us a great Easter brunch cocktail called the Gin Blossom. You can find a ton of gin cocktail recipes on rushcreekdistilling.com. You can also check them out at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard, IL.