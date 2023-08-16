Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Wine Wednesday and tonight we’re trying the crisp white Vignoles. It is an estate grown grape that makes a semi-sweet wine. It is rich in fruit flavors, and it is a favorite at Massbach Ridge Winery. It pairs best with seafood such as cod, salmon, and shrimp. Michelle isn’t a huge fan of seafood, but she says that the wine would pair great with popcorn. Taminique says that she loves popcorn and even has a popcorn maker at home. You can get every Wine Wednesday wine at Massbach Ridge Winery. You can visit them at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth, IL. You can also check them out online at massbachridge.com.

Sponsored By Massbach Ridge Winery