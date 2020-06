Rockford Public Library is temporarily closed, but they have plenty of summer activities for kids and adults! Emily stops by to tell us all about the Summer Reading Challenge. To encourage reading and continued education throughout the summer months, RPL has created their reading challenge. To sign up, just visit https://www.rockfordpubliclibrary.org/2020-summer-reading-challenge/. You can download the convenient app when you sign up, and you also have a chance to win prizes!