Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

You may think of honey as something you can use to simply sweeten something up but for Makuyo, creator of Siika Herb + Honey Co. it is so much more. In her paternal Ga language Siika translates to ‘wealth, luxury, extreme riches, or beauty.’ All of her honey is raw, unprocessed, and infused with herbs. This honey is absolutely delicious, and you can get your hands on it by heading to siikaherbandhoney.com