Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The gymnastics world was shocked when Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympics a few years ago due to mental health concerns but she made her return to elite gymnastics this past weekend at the Core Hydration Classic and she is better than ever. She won the balance beam, floor exercise, and the all-around titles. She has not confirmed if she will be competing in Paris, but she is taking it one day at a time. Also tonight, Ryan Gosling surprised Greta Gerwig with the ultimate Barbie birthday surprise. Greta just turned 40 years old and to celebrate Ryan sent in a flashmob of Kens and Barbies to surprise her at her pilates class. Speaking of Barbie, Mattel is releasing the ‘Weird Barbie’ doll. It looks just like Kate Mckinnon and pre-orders are available now. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.