Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on the search for the Stateline’s Best Brunch is an adorable coffee shop in Pecatonica IL called Rosie’s Coffee Company. This shop just opened last December, and they offer a lot of beverages and treats. Owner Meghan Thayer says they came up with the name because Rose is a popular name in their family. Meghan is proud that they offer a lot of gluten free and vegan options including vegan brown sugar cookies that are absolutely delicious. If you think that Rosie’s Coffee Company has the best brunch in the Stateline, you can vote once an hour every hour until 12pm on April 11th here.