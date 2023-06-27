Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re looking for a great place to try a bunch of different wines, then look no further than After the Vine in Rockton. After the Vine is a wine boutique where you can try a ton of wines starting at $14. They also offer more than just wine with their beer selection and wine cocktails. After the Vine owner, Connie Kieffer strives to create a relaxing and welcoming environment for customers. A great treat they have for the summer heat are their wine slushies. After the Vine also offers private wine tastings and room rentals. They are open Wednesday-Sunday with walk in wine tasting available. After the Vine is located at 163 Hawick St in Rockton, Il. To learn more about After the Vine, head to atvrocktonwines.com.