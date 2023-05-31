Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

When you think about beautiful wineries and where they are you might not think to consider Illinois, but Massbach Ridge Winery is a gorgeous winery in Elizabeth, Illinois. Massbach Ridge Winery started in 2000 with just a few styles of grapes but they now produce over 15 types of wine. The vineyard is owned Peggy Harmston and she wants everyone who walks into the winery to feel at home. They even have delicious wine slushies which are perfect on a warm summer day. To make your own visit to Massbach Ridge Winery, visit them at 8837 S Masbach Rd, Elizabeth Il. You can also check out their website at massbachridge.com.