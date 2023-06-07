Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The search for the Stateline’s Best BBQ continues as we stop by Smokin’ Coop BBQ Pit in Belvidere. Smokin’ Coop has been in Belvidere for over 20 years, and they have been family owned and operated since 2002.

They have everything you need for BBQ from pulled pork, brisket, chicken, and ribs. Michelle’s personal favorite is the loaded baked potato that comes steaming straight out of the oven before it is loaded with pulled pork and cheese.

Smokin Coop owner Carrie Severing shares how they smoke their ribs for 12 hours before throwing them on the grill and slathering them with delicious BBQ sauce. They also offer tasty sides such as beans, coleslaw, cornbread, and mac and cheese.

Smokin’ Coop BBQ Pit is open Monday-Friday, and they are located at 2022 Business Route 20, Belvidere Il. Smokin’ Coop also offers catering and online ordering.

If you think that Smokin’ Coop BBQ Pit has the best BBQ in the Stateline you can vote for them once and hour, every hour on each device until 12:00pm on Tuesday June 13 here.