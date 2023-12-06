Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re always on the go during the holidays so we definitely need delicious and quality snacks and drinks to keep us going. We’re starting with Prospector Popcorn which is a gourmet popcorn company that employs people with disabilities. They strive to provide employees with more ‘popportunities’ and their popcorn comes with a ton of fun flavors like buffalo cheddar. Revol Snax are perfect for health-conscious individuals. Revol Snax are both sugar-free and highly nutritious. Wild Zora are the snacks you’ll want to grab if you’re gluten free. Their snacks are made with organic fruits and vegetables, sustainable meats, gluten-free, non-GMO, and they’re high protein. For coconut lovers, Dignity Coconuts is a brand that is dedicated to creating positive social impact in the coconut industry and they provide fair wages to their workers. For drinks, BioLift is a focus drink with natural ingredients. Their formula is meant to improve cognitive performance and focus. Another drink that can help your memory is CENTR. CENTR enhanced uses nootropics and adaptogens to help mood, stress relief, a healthy gut, better immune function, and increased focus. Finally, Drink Cusa is an award-winning coffee and tea company made for busy people.