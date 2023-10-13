Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’ve talked about the coffee and drinks available at Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery but tonight we’re talking about the baked goods that they offer. General Manager Kasia Musiatewicz shares that the have 3 baked goods menus including Delta 8, Delta 9, and non-infused. She explains that Delta 8 is more of a relaxing high, Delta 9 is more of a head high, and non-infused is family friendly for everyone. They offer seasonal baked goods like s’mores but they also offer staple items like chocolate chip cookies. They also offer vegan and gluten-free brownies. Kitchen manager Misty Slatton says that she only makes non-infused baked goods as she demonstrates how she makes caramel apple pie cookies. You can visit Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery at 275 Deane Dr, Rockford Il or you can also check out their website at mrsbuckbee.com.

Sponsored By Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery