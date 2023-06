Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

Mychall Cornejo, Director and Co-Choregorapher Starlight and Studio Theatre’s “In the Heights”, is bringing the musical to us! The cast is performing live for us! The show opened this week on June 14 and closes out on Saturday, June 17th. However, the cast will be back on stage performing “In the Heights” from July 19th through July 23rd! You can purchase tickets to the show at https://www.rockvalleycollege.edu/community/starlight-theatre/index