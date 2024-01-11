Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Tonight, we’re showing off super delicious snowflake martinis for Spirit Day sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling! This drink is perfect for your snow days and Taminique shares that it tastes just like a milkshake. You can visit Rush Creek Distilling at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard Il or you can check out their website at rushcreekdistilling.com. Make sure to check out our recipe below!

Snowflake Martini

(Makes One)

3 oz White Chocolate Liqueur

2 oz Vanilla Vodka

2 Tablespoons Heavy Cream

Sugar

Vanilla Syrup

Dip edge of martini glass in vanilla syrup and rim with sugar Combine ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until well chilled Strain into chilled martini glass

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling