Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—
Tonight, we're showing off super delicious snowflake martinis for Spirit Day! This drink is perfect for your snow days and Taminique shares that it tastes just like a milkshake.
Snowflake Martini
(Makes One)
3 oz White Chocolate Liqueur
2 oz Vanilla Vodka
2 Tablespoons Heavy Cream
Sugar
Vanilla Syrup
- Dip edge of martini glass in vanilla syrup and rim with sugar
- Combine ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until well chilled
- Strain into chilled martini glass
