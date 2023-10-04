Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Those of us in the Rockford area know Jason Patton from the Fire Dept Coffee social media pages but he also has his own social media page with over 830k followers. Tonight, he is talking about First Responders Month and Fire Safety Month. National First Responders Day is on Saturday, October 28, 2023, but Jason believes that they should be celebrated the entire month Lowe’s is helping celebrate first responders by allowing them to sign up for online coupons that offer up to $1500 in savings. Since it is also Fire Safety Month, Jason thinks that everyone should be up to date on fire safety. He shares that every family should have a plan on how to safely evacuate the house in case of a fire and keep at least two fire extinguishers in the house with one of them being in the kitchen. Jason says that a lot of people might not know the best fire safety but on Saturday, October 14, Lowe’s will be partnering with local fire departments to teach fire safety and giving live fire demonstrations. Finally, he shares disaster preparedness tips including what to keep in the house and where to keep our generators.