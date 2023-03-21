Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Stacey Burger, owner of Society Carpet Cleaners is proud to be a 3rd generation business owner and her company takes pride in keeping homes and businesses clean. Society Carpet Cleaners does carpet, tile, hardwood, and upholstery. They use environmentally safe and pet friendly products. Stacey shares that they even offer discounts to senior citizens and uniformed men and women. GDS viewers can get a 10% discount by heading to their website. Make sure to check out Society Carpet Cleaners at societycarpetcleaners.com.