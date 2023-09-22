Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

Our last stop for the GDS Home Show is with CEO Teague Dickey at Iconic Energy. Iconic Energy is a solar energy company. Teague starts off by explaining how switching to solar energy can save you about $1,600 to $1,700 a year. Solar panels are designed to have a minimum wind strength of 105mph meaning a F1 tornado shouldn’t be able to take it off. If you’re looking to get solar panels installed on your home, you can learn more about the installation process at https://iconicnrg.com/.

Sponsored by Iconic Energy