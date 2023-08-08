Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Most of us know what sun sign we are when we get the question ‘What’s your sign?’ but how well do you know your whole chart? Astrologer Solaris the Hii Priestess has been studying astrology and tarot for years and tonight she is helping Michelle learn what her birth chart means. Michelle knows that her sun sign is an Aries but Solaris is helping Michelle dive deeper. Solaris says that Michelle has an extreme chart with Aries, Scorpio, and Leo as her sun, rising, and moon. She says that according to Michelle’s placements it makes a lot of sense for her to work in the spotlight. She also speculates that because of Michelle’s placements in her 9th house she doesn’t like to be told no which Michelle agrees with. Solaris the Hii Priestess believes that astrology should be taught in schools because it can help people find their purpose sooner. To keep up with Solaris the Hii Priestess, you can check out her website at solaristhehiipriestess.com. She even has a book called Y.O.U. Your Own Universe which is a children’s book to help them understand astrology better. Her website also offers different readings for things like career, love, and life.