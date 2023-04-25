Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

A lot of young people in America are starting to give up on the idea of buying a house but Greg Saunders and Toni VanderHeyden from Sold On Toni, Keller Williams Realty Signature are sharing tips on how young people can take those first steps. One suggestion that they have for potential buyers is to look into getting a co-signer. If the buyer has a less than ideal credit score, they can have a family member co-sign to make the application look more appealing to the bank. Another suggestion was getting a gift from a family member. Having a financial gift from a family member with a letter confirming it is a gift instead of a loan is a huge help to those trying to buy a home. For more information on how to buy a home in the Rockford area, please visit soldontoni.com.