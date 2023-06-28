Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Solei Moon Frye is an accomplished actor who is best known for her role as Punky Brewster but nowadays she’s focusing on her role of being a protective mom. One way she protects her children is with the Meningitis B vaccine. Solei teamed up with her childhood best friend Dr. Shakha Gillin to put out a short film called Ask2BSure. The Ask2BSure campaign is meant to educate parents about the Meningitis B vaccine and how they can start the conversation with their children’s doctors. Solei didn’t even know to ask about the Meningitis B vaccine, so she wants to make sure that all parents are armed with the knowledge they need to protect their children. The short film explores people’s stories surrounding Meningitis B from survivors to parents. To learn more about the Meningitis B vaccine, head to ask2bsure.com. To check out the short film, please visit mylifetime.com/ask2bsure.