Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Tis the season for cocktails and mocktails and we’re mixing them up tonight with local novelist, Courtney Walsh. She just completed her 17th novel and this one is a perfect Christmas story about a girl and her ex-boyfriend. The girl just happens to be competing for the hosting job of a TV show called Good Day Denver. Sounds familiar doesn’t it? Courtney and Michelle and mixing Rush Creek Distilling drinks and talking about how Courtney was inspired to write a book about a TV host when she first visited GDS in 2020. You can buy Courtney’s book at CourtneyWalshWrites.com. You can also try some of these cute cookies and snacks we featured during this segment at sugar-plum.com.