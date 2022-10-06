Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Today is Spirit Day sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling and tonight we have Todd Stricker from Rush Creek telling us about their upcoming birthday celebration. Rush Creek Distilling is coming up on its 5th anniversary, so they’re throwing a party. The party is on October 15th, and it is a big thanks to everyone who helped Rush Creek Distilling reach 5 years. Todd is helping us make Spicy Peach Honey Spritz and Huckleberry Bourbon Smash cocktails as he tells us how we can begin early holiday gift shopping with Rush Creek. They’re located at 1501 W Diggins St. in Harvard, IL.

Facebook: RushCreekDistilling

Instagram: @rushcreekdistilling

Website: rushcreekdistilling.com