Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We searched all over the stateline for the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings… the votes are in and the Victory Tap is the champion! Adriana Arnold, bar manager at the Victory Tap is celebrating the win with us as we enjoy the Victory Tap wings and cocktails made with Rush Creek Distilling liquor. Thank you so much for voting and we can’t wait for the search for Stateline’s Best Pizza.