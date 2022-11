Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Tamika Brown, owner of Infinite Soul Vibrations is with us tonight to show off some beautiful spiritual gifts that you can buy for your loved ones this season. She has plenty of jewelry including intention bracelets and crystal necklaces. Infinite Soul Vibrations isn’t just offering physical gifts, they’re also offering experiences like classes and readings. To check out everything Infinite Soul Vibrations is offering head to infinitesoulvibrations.com