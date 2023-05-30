Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summer can get scorching hot here in the Stateline area but luckily for us, Erin Sturm from Stateline Kids has a selection of local splash pads that we can take our families to. In Janesville, Riverside Park has opened their splash pad for the summer season. In Belvidere you can check out the Doty Park Sprayground. The Sprayground is open everyday from 9:00am-8:00pm and is a great way to cool down on a hot day! Park West at the Oregon Park District also offers a splash pad. Lastly, your kids will love the kid’s creek at Klehm Arboretum. The kid’s creek is for interactive stream play with different kid friendly gardens. For more information or for more summer ideas, head to statelinekids.com.