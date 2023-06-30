Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re looking to cool off with the family and have some fun this summer, then you’ve just got to make the trip to Yorkville Illinois to check out Illinois’ largest water park Raging Waves Water Park.

This park sits on 45 acres, and it has fun for the entire family! Raging Waves Water Park owner Randy Witt is giving us a tour of all their top attractions. We first head to the Quokka-nut Island which is an adorable area for kids to splash and play. Randy says that the slides help make the kids feel like big kids and even grownups have a great time.

Then we head to one of the most popular attractions at Raging Waves, the Boomerang. This slide is perfect for those who love a thrill. Randy shares that people come off the Boomerang all day long screaming and giggling from how much fun they had.

Finally, we’re taken to one of the newest attractions at Raging Waves the Aussie Mat Dash. This attraction has six slides where you can race your friends and family to see who can get down first.

Everyone at Raging Waves looks like they’re having an amazing time and there truly is something for everyone. Raging Waves Water Park is located at 4000 N Bridge St, Yorkville Il. To learn more about Raging Waves, please head to ragingwaves.com.