When it comes to spring cleaning it can sometimes be hard to know where to start but professional organizer Christina Giaquinto says we should start in our closets. Christina says that we start and end our days with our closets, so it makes sense to focus on organizing our closets. She gives her clients methods and techniques on how to declutter their lives. For more information on how to organize your closet you can head to modularclosets.com.