Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This Saturday, Womanspace will be hosting their amazing Bloom Fest Spring Artisan Market event. The event will be from 10:00am-4:00pm at 3333 Maria Linden Dr, Rockford on Saturday, May 13. It will include a market full of locally made goods, plant sales, kid’s activities and more! Marketing coordinator Liz Hiemstra is walking us through the gardens to talk about the event and the community mosaic art piece they’ve been working on. Liz also shares that the grounds are open to the public from dawn to dusk and are available to rent. To schedule a private event on the grounds, feel free to email Liz at liz@womanspace-rockford.org. To learn more about the Bloom Fest or Womanspace, head to womanspace-rockford.org.