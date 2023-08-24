Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Everyone is going back to school so now might be the perfect time to do some home remodeling. Deb Jenner is the owner of All American Kitchen & Bath, and she has helped so many people achieve the home of their dreams in their 19 years of operation. They have helped people upgrade their old baths to gorgeous walk-in showers as well as transforming kitchens with beautiful new countertops. Deb says that out of kitchens and bathrooms she prefers to do kitchens because there is so much more to do. They have a showroom in Loves Park, and they are also a one stop shop for materials and labor. Walk ins are available although they prefer appointments. You can visit their showroom at 6186 East Riverside Blvd, Loves Park, Il or you can give them a call at (815) 282-9543. You can also check them out online at all-americankitchens.com. Deb is also helping us make a Magic School Bus cocktail for Spirit Day brought to you by Rush Creek Distilling. Make sure to check out our recipe below.

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling

2 oz Vanilla Vodka

¾ oz Triple Sec

1 oz Cranberry Juice

1 oz Orange Juice

1. Shake all ingredients with ice and fine strain into chilled glasses.