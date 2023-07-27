Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Spirit Day brought to you by Rush Creek Distilling and Sarah Reed McNamara is joining us to make Kentucky Bucks and to celebrate her new storefront! While this is going to be a new storefront, it is not a new business. Sarah has owned her printmaking business for a decade, but she will be having the storefront opening of SRM Prints on Tuesday, August 1. SRM Prints started because Sarah used to be apart of an artist collective called Gem and Gem started to end when the other artists got drawn in more to their full-time work. Sarah went to Rockford University to study art history, and she fell in love with printmaking. Sarah is excited to have her opening event on August 1, but she is also excited about National Stationery Store Day on August 5th. Sarah says that it is a nationwide event to celebrate independent paper shops. She is making big plans to celebrate with a store-wide discount, raffles, food trucks, giveaways, and more. Make sure to check out this event from 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday, August 5 at 330 E State St, Rockford IL. Make sure to also check out our Spirit Day recipe below!

Kentucky Buck

2 strawberries muddled

½ oz simple syrup

2 oz Bourbon

¾ oz lemon juice

2 dashes bitters

1.5 oz ginger beer

1. Gently muddle strawberries with simple syrup in cocktail shaker. Add bourbon, lemon juice, & bitters.

2. Fill with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into glass filled with ice

3. Top with ginger beer