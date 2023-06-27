Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Toni VanderHeyden from Sold on Toni, Keller Williams Realty Signature is always sharing tips on how we can buy and sell homes and tonight she’s showing us how to stage a home! Toni starts us off in the kitchen and a big tip she has for those looking to sell their house is to look into getting a stainless-steel set for the refrigerator, microwave, and stove. She says that it can even add value to the home.

Another trend she is seeing is quartz countertops in the kitchen. Toni says that buyers are looking for it and buying quartz countertops can be done affordably depending on the contractor.

For colors, Toni recommends staying current but neutral. Something she is wary about when it comes to trendy designs is not knowing how long a trend will last before a new trend comes along.

Next, she shows off the family room and shares that it’s important to show a bit of personality in the staging but not so much that it will look unattractive to a buyer. When looking at a house staging or photos the buyer wants to be able to imagine themselves in the house.

For professional photos Toni loves pops of color in the neutral rooms because she believes those pops of color can be vital to a buyer. She has so many tips on how to catch a buyer’s eye. To learn more or to reach out to Toni, please visit soldontoni.com.