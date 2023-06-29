Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Starlight is here to give another performance from their summer season! Laura Paruzynski and Mattsen Heller who play Ella and Prince Topher in Starlight’s production of Cinderella are performing Loneliness of Evening from the second act of the show. Laura shares that this role is so important to her, and she loves the spectacular costume changes. Mattsen is playing two completely different characters from Prince Topher in Cinderella and Bill Sykes in Oliver, but he says that Prince Topher is his favorite. You can catch a performance of Cinderella every night this weekend and again in August.