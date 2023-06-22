Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Starlight Theatre’s cast of Oliver had their opening night last night and they are here to perform ‘Food Glorious Food.’ The show was recommended for a Lou Award and official nominations will be announced in August. A Lou recommendation is given to a production when at least one element of the show is deemed to be excellent by the judges on opening night. Starlight Theatre artistic director Christopher Brady is also directing Oliver and he is so proud of how far the show has come. Oliver will be at Starlight until Saturday night and will come back in July for their second run. You won’t want to miss this nostalgic classic. You can get tickets at rvcstarlight.com. Make sure to tune in next week when Starlight is back with the cast of Cinderella.