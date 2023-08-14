Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Blind Panik is a local rock band, and they have an opportunity to make it big in NYC. Band member Pete St Thomas says that the band met and came together through an app called Band Mates. Their album ‘Out of the Dark Ride’ is available for streaming right now. Blind Panik is currently competing in a super cool competition that could take them all the way to New York City, but they need votes to get them there. They came in first place in the first and second round and they need your help to win! Band member Quin Scoville says that it is free voting, so voting is open 24/7. If they win, they get to perform at the Prudential Center and open for musical artists like Kelly Clarkson, One Republic, and Maroon 5. You can vote for Blind Panik by heading to their website at blindpanik.com or their Facebook page at @dreammethere.

