Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s that time of year where kids are getting out of school and parents are trying to figure how to fill their children’s summer schedules. Stateline Kids of course has an awesome summer guide that is packed with camps and activities for kids to get involved in this summer. The camps vary from your more traditional summer camps like the Adventure Camp at the Northeast Family YMCA or camps that focus on interests and hobbies such as the Kids Fun and Drama Summer Camp. To see all of the summer camps going on this year, head to statelinekids.com.