Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s pumpkin patch season and Erin Sturm from Stateline Kids is ready to tell us where to go! First, she tells us about the Lindberg Pumpkin Patch in Caledonia. Erin says that they have a lot of fun stuff to do and they’re open daily from 9:00am-6:00pm. They sell wrist bands for $10 which allows visitors access to activities such as inflatables and wagon rides. Next, she’s telling us about Skelly’s Farm Market in Janesville. Erin shares that they have a ton pumpkin options as well as a ton of gourd options. She also says that they have multiple corn mazes and wagon rides. Skelly’s is mostly known for their sunflowers, but Erin says they do a lot of fun stuff throughout the year. Finally, she talks about Richardson’s Adventure Farm in Spring Grove. Erin’s advice is to prepare to spend a lot of time there because she never spends less than four hours there when she goes with her family. They have the world’s largest corn maze, and they also have a cool photo op to celebrate 30 years of Jurassic Park. To check out all the fun things to do this fall head to statelinekids.com.