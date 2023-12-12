Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Getting a picture with Santa is an age-old tradition and Erin Sturm from Stateline Kids is sharing where we can find Santa in the Stateline area. She starts off with Williams Tree Farm where kids can get a picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. She loves the cozy cabin setting but advises to get there early because the lines do get long. She says that going to the mall is always a classic option and the Santa at the Cherryvale Mall is there 6 days a week with photo packages starting at $35. Lastly, Kids Spot is hosting a Cookies and Cocoa with Santa event this Saturday. The event will be from 3:00pm-5:00pm and it will include a meet and greet with Santa, a gourmet hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating, and an open gym. For more information about any of these events, check out her website at statelinekids.com. If you know of any social media trends you would like for us to try out, send us an email at gds@fox39.com. Tuesday Trends is sponsored by Tissue Caddy, and you can enter to win your own Tissue Caddy every single week at GoodDayStateline.com.

