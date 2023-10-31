Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

After Halloween is done, there isn’t much use for the pumpkins, but Erin Strum from Stateline Kids is here to tell us the awesome and fun ways we can dispose of our pumpkins. First, you can drop your pumpkin from the Byron Fire Tower tomorrow from 4:00pm-6:00pm. It is a giant tower and kids love to see the pumpkins splat on the ground. Discovery Center Museum is also having their annual Smashing Pumpkins event on November 5th from 11:00am-2:00pm. Erin also says that Hoo Haven might be accepting pumpkin donations to feed to their rehabilitating wildlife. If you know of any social media trends you would like for us to try out, send us an email at gds@fox39.com. Tuesday Trends is sponsored by Tissue Caddy, and you can enter to win your own Tissue Caddy every single week at GoodDayStateline.com.

Sponsored By Tissue Caddy