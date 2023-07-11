Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is summer fair season and Stateline Kids is making sure we don’t miss a thing! Erin Sturm starts off with the Rock County 4H Fair in Janesville. What she loves most about this fair is that it is the nations oldest youth 4H fair. The Rock County Fair kicks off our summer on July 25th and it runs until July 30th in Janesville Wisconsin.

The next fair is the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock. Something that McHenry County is doing that Erin thinks is cool is that they’re having a 70-year review of music with live entertainment. It will explore music from the 1950’s to the current. The McHenry County Fair will run from August 1-6th in Woodstock Illinois.

If your favorite thing about fairs is the food then you just have to check out the Festa Italiana Festival in Rockford. Erin says that this is the fair where everyone gets to be Italian for just a little bit. They will have all the pasta you can imagine with other Italian food staples. Festa Italiana will run from August 4-6 in Rockford Illinois.

A gigantic fair that’s going on this summer is the Boone County Fair in Belvidere. Boone County will offer activities such as a tractor pull, demolition derby, and our favorite, the pig costume contest. Boone County fair will run from August 8-13 in Belvidere.

Finally, we will be closing out our summers with the Winnebago County Fair in Pecatonica. This fair will include a lumberjack show, a rodeo, and all the traditional fair activities. The Winnebago County Fair will run from August 16-20.

Erin wants everyone to know that almost all of the fairs offer a family day or a discounted kids rate. To keep up with Erin and Stateline’s Kids, head to statelinekids.com.