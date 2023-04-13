Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

From French toast to omelets, we searched all over the Stateline for the Stateline’s Best Brunch and your votes have told us that Alpine View Restaurant is the best! To celebrate their victory, we’re making Peach Paradise cocktails for Spirit Day brought to you by Rush Creek Distilling. You can visit Alpine View Restaurant at 1710 S Alpine Rd in Rockford.

Check out our Spirit Day recipe below.

Ingredients

Peaches

2 oz Rush Creek Vodka

2 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Sprite

Grenadine

Directions