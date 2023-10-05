Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our final stop on the search for the Stateline’s Best Donut is at Edwards Orchard West in Winnebago, Il. Edwards Orchard West owner Kristin Edwards Johnston grew up at Edwards and her family has been making delicious donuts since 1991. While you can snag some yummy donuts from the last weekend in August to Thanksgiving weekend Kristin says that taking care of the orchard is a year-round job. They offer 18 varieties of apples and 14 of them are available now so it is really peak apple season. Kristin shares that her favorite apple is the golden delicious. There are plenty of ways for families to have fun at the orchard with things like a free playground, petting zoo, and weekend $1 wagon rides. Part of Kristin’s job at Edwards is making the donuts and she says that it is a very precise process. They take everything into account from the temperature to even the humidity of the room. One of the biggest orders they’ve gotten for donuts has been 50 dozen. You can visit Edwards Orchard West at 8218 Cemetery Rd, Winnebago, Il or you can check out their website edwardsorchardwest.com. If you think Edwards Orchard West has the best donuts in the Stateline, you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until Tuesday, October 10 at 12:00pm at GoodDayStateline.com.