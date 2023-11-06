Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

When the weather gets cold, we want to eat something hot so we’re on the search for the Stateline’s Best Pasta! We’re kicking off our search in Cherry Valley, Illinois at Salamone’s. Salamone’s owner Rosalie Salamone is walking us through the six pasta dishes that can be found at either the Cherry Valley or the North locations. She starts us off with the Pesto Zucchini which can be found at the North location. This dish uses zucchini noodles, making it a healthier option and it comes with tomatoes and grilled chicken on top. Next, she shows off the Frutta Di Mare which is made with a clam based red sauce. The Frutta Di Mare can also be found at the North location. The two of the Cherry Valley dishes are the Shrimp Pomodoro and the Paccheri Pistachio. To learn more about the mouthwatering pasta you can get at Salamone’s, check out their website at salamonespizza.net. If you think that Salamone’s has the Stateline’s Best Pasta you can vote once an hour every hour until Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 12:00pm at GoodDayStateline.com.

Sponsored By Salamone’s