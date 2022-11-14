Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our first stop is Main Street Meat Company in Roscoe. The manager of Main Street Meat Company, Matt King is chatting with us about why he thinks that the Main Street Meat Company has the Stateline’s Best Pie. We’re trying an apple pie, but Matt says that his personal favorite is the peanut butter pie. And they don’t just offer pies, they offer everything needed for Thanksgiving from the turkey to side items. If you think that Main Street Meat Company has the Stateline’s Best Pie you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here