Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside. Gino and Joe Galluzzo share with us why they believe they have the best pizza in the stateline. Gino expresses how important family is to Sam’s. The walls are covered with family photos that span generations. Joe mentions how much they love seeing families come back and grow through the years. In addition to their pizza, Sam’s has pasta, seafood, steaks, and sandwiches. You can vote for Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.