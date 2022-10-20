Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re looking for the Stateline’s Best Pizza and we may have found it at Villa Di Roma in Rockford. Villa Di Roma has been family owned and operated since 1985 and we are chatting with Maria Bottigliero and her children Jacob and Veronica about the pizzas they believe are the best. A unique piece they showed us is their taco pizza. If you believe that Villa Di Roma has the Stateline’s Best Pizza you can vote for Villa Di Roma once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.