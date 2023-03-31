Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

K&H Exteriors doesn’t just do windows; they also provide energy efficient and secure doors. Their doors are fully insulated to give that Midwest Quality and come with 2 security strips making them very difficult to break into. The doors aren’t just safe, they also have great curb appeal. Jerry Schmidt says that blue has been a very popular door color lately. He also says that their doors are made out of fiberglass which is less expensive than wood. For online inquires, head to khexteriors.com.